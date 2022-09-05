ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Arts Center will celebrate the reopening of its renovated indoor theater on Sept. 17 with a night of theater and dance at “The Second Act.”
Appetizers and cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Desserts and coffee will follow.
“As the theater renovation project nears completion, I am so excited to see our plans come to life,” said Meeghan Humphrey, executive director. “Anyone who comes in will notice the fresh paint, new seats, new carpet, and bright new main curtain.”
The evening will feature performances by Ballet Theatre Ashtabula dancers and alumni, and by Ashtabula Arts Center actors and alumni.
Among the returning alumni performers are Cara Seymour, whose professional performance career includes the Metropolitan Opera Ballet and MOMIX, and Molly Garner, who has performed in national tours of “Mary Poppins” and “Billy Elliot,” among others.
The theater is also being renamed, with the official announcement taking place at the gala.
The Arts Center is one of our most valuable assets, Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said.
“It’s enjoyed by so many, and they stage so many wonderful plays and shows,” he said. “The talents shared by those involved are such a gift for our community.”
Tickets for the gala are $25 and can be purchased at ashtabulaartscenter.org or at (440) 964-3396. Cocktail attire is suggested.
The theater opened as G.B. Community Theatre in 1987, and while lighting and sound equipment were updated, the theater itself remained unchanged.
The renovation addressed comfort and safety issues, and refreshed the theater with a vibrant new color palette.
“Our new seating plan features five integrated wheelchair spaces where a wheelchair can be positioned right next to their companion seat,” Humphrey said. “Every aisle seat has an accessible flip-up arm, making them much better for those with limited mobility.”
The new stage curtains are all made with modern fire-retardant material which will never need to be retreated. The aisles will be lighted with LED strips, making moving about in low-light conditions safer.
“All of these changes have been made with the safety and comfort of our audiences at the forefront of the decision-making process,” she said. “We are so very grateful to the Civic Development Corporation and the Ashtabula Arts Center Foundation for their financial contributions to this project.”
Ohio Arts Council helps fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
