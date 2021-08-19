ASHTABULA — By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 4,000 students in the Ashtabula Area City School District were back to school, marking the end of summer vacation.
The first day of school was mixed with excitement and apprehension. Older students reunited with their friends, while younger children clung to their parents. Seniors talked about graduating, and freshmen checked out their new classrooms.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said everyone was excited to be back in class and he looks forward to a great school year.
“We had a great turnout for our open houses and the first day has gone well,” Potts said. “It is great to see kids in the buildings again. Other than the normal start of the year wrinkles to iron out, everything has gone very well.”
The only real challenge of the day came early while administrators and teachers waited to see how the traffic and busing schedule worked.
“No worries,” said Stacy Wurgler Hamilton, who works at Ontario Primary School. “Bussing and car drop-offs went smoothly.”
Three years ago, the school district also implemented new start and stop times for all grades. The schedule can be found on the Ashtabula Area City Schools web site: www.aacs.net under the heading, “Parent Resources.”
School Board President Christine Seuffert said AACS Lakeside Dragons and their families enthusiastically attended open houses Tuesday evening and she understands opening day went very well.
“The big yellow buses were rolling and on time, meals served and classrooms innovative and welcoming,” she said. “Thank you Dragon community for your support.”
Again this year, students enjoyed a free breakfast and lunch, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for low income school districts. The program provides one school breakfast and one school lunch per student per day free of charge.
Ashtabula Ward 4 Council person, Octavia Harris, made sure her girls were ready for school with a little help from her fiance, Isaac Moore.
“He had to work this morning, but rushed around helping me with orientations and school clothes shopping,” she said. “He’s the real MVP.”
Ashtabula was alone in its first day of school on Wednesday. Pymatuning Valley students return Monday, Jefferson and Grand Valley start Tuesday, St. John on Wednesday, Faith Christian Academy and Conneaut on Aug. 30 and Buckeye starts Aug. 31.
