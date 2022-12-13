A loud, explosion-like noise Saturday night in Ashtabula was heard by plenty of people but the source remains a mystery to safety personnel.
Police and firefighters were contacted by anxious residents reporting what sounded like a big boom.
Calls began arriving around 8:30 p.m., according to reports.
“Word was originally they thought it was an earthquake but now people are saying it was a sonic boom,” Police Chief Robert Stell said Monday. “I’ve gotten no verification on it.”
Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said, “We didn’t get any calls on it, but I heard lots of people heard it. I don’t know what it was.”
People who contacted the Star Beacon reported a noise that appeared to originate along the Lake Erie shore and could be heard as far away as Bunker Hill Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake and in Saybrook Township.
One caller said he thought it was thunder, another thought it was an earthquake and another said they thought a truck hit the side of their house.
“There was no indication from our seismic network’s nearest station (Lake Erie Bluffs) or the USGS’s closest station in Erie, Pa., that an earthquake occurred on Saturday evening,” said Stephanie O’Grady, media specialist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said the sound generated a few calls to the station but deputies were unable to locate the source.
According to a post on Facebook, it was a sonic boom caused by the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard. However, National Guard officials reported they were not flying Saturday night.
