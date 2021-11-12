ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area Orchestra, in residence at the Lakeside Performing Arts Center, is gearing up for its 27th annual holiday concerts.
The first concert is slated for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lakeside Performing Arts Center, 6600 Sanborn Road, followed by a second concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Jefferson Area High School auditorium, 207 W. Mulberry St. Jefferson.
The weekend concerts will feature orchestral Christmas and holiday musical favorites, including Leroy Anderson’s, “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival,” with guest conductor, David Roth, Lakeside’s director of instrumental music.
“This is the orchestra’s first performances since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cheryl Dickson, president of the Ashtabula Area Orchestra board of directors. “We’re super excited to have an opportunity to gather our musicians together and celebrate the holidays with the Ashtabula area community. We were heartbroken to have to cancel last year’s event, due to public health concerns, so this year’s event will be really special to us.”
“We are really looking forward to performing again in Jefferson,” said Trumpeter Richard Sesco, AAO board member and personnel director, said he’s looking forward to performing again in Jefferson.
“The Jefferson Village community gave us such a warm reception during our last performance there,” he said. “Everyone has been suggesting that we return to play in Jefferson again.”
Tickets for this year’s concert are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door.
Orchestra board members will be holding a 50/50 raffle and a holiday raffle to win one of several gift baskets. Raffle tickets can be purchased in the lobby, prior to the concerts and during intermission. Proceeds will benefit the orchestra and its community educational programs.
Founded in 1982 and performing under the current leadership of musical director, Tim Carlson, the Ashtabula Area Orchestra is celebrating its 38th concert season. The Ashtabula Area Orchestra is a volunteer, community orchestra, for the benefit of student, professional and non-professional musicians and classical music lovers of all ages.
“The Ashtabula Area Orchestra is a rare jewel: a small-town American orchestra based in a rural county,” said Debbie Laveck, AAO board vice president. “Like many non-profits, we had to suspend our fundraising efforts, during the pandemic. That has left our organization in a financially precarious position. We are asking our friends, family and the regional business community to step up to the plate and donate this year. The generous support of our donors is critical to the long-term stability of our historic organization and the betterment of Ashtabula and its surrounding communities.”
The Ashtabula Area Orchestra, Inc. is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Additional donations to the orchestra may be brought to the concert event or mailed to: Ashtabula Area Orchestra, P.O. Box 415 Ashtabula, OH 44005-0415.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the orchestra or volunteering on the board of directors or one of its committees, please contact Cheryl Dickson-Walker at 440-294-2431 or connect with the orchestra on its Facebook page: @AshtabulaOrchestra and on Twitter: @AshtabulaO.
This concert event is presented in cooperation with the Ashtabula Area City School District and the Jefferson Area Local School District.
