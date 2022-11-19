ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area Orchestra will present its 29th annual Holiday Concerts at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lakeside Performing Arts Center and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Pymatuning Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center.
These fun and exciting, family-friendly weekend concerts will be under the direction the orchestra’s new Music Director/Conductor, David P. Roth, who also serves as Lakeside Junior High and Lakeside High School’s director of instrumental music.
The concerts will feature popular local vocalist Beth Johnson, along with orchestral Christmas and holiday musical favorites, such as Leroy Anderson’s, “Sleigh Ride,” music from “The Polar Express” and new pieces, including music from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
A Madison resident, Johnson has been a freelance vocalist, music director and instructor for more than 25 years. She is well known for her smooth and sultry vocal styling of swing and big band music, appearing with the Madison Jazz Project in venues around northeast Ohio.
“We are so happy to welcome David Roth as our new music director”, said Cheryl Dickson-Walker, president, Ashtabula Area Orchestra (AAO) Board of Directors. “We enjoyed working with David Roth, in preparation for last year’s holiday concert and were so pleased with the results. We look forward to his leadership this season and for seasons to come.”
This year’s concerts will feature a guest conducting performance by Pymatuning High School Band Director and new AAO Board Member, Justin Dye.
“Justin Dye is such a talented guy and I love the way he works with his young musicians at PV”, said Dickson-Walker. “I’m hoping the whole school turns out to watch their director conduct the orchestra. We are so excited to have the Orchestra performing, for the first time, in southeastern Ashtabula County. It’ll be great!”
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door.
Orchestra board members will be holding drawings for a door prize, and a 50/50 raffle at both concerts. Raffle tickets can be purchased in the lobby, prior to the concerts and during intermission. Proceeds will benefit the orchestra and its community educational programs.
Founded in 1982, the Ashtabula Area Orchestra is a volunteer, community orchestra, for the benefit of student, professional and amateur musicians, and classical music lovers of all ages.
“The Ashtabula Area Orchestra is a rare jewel — a small-town American orchestra based in a rural county,” said Debbie Laveck, vice president of the AAO Board. “Like many non-profits, we are still trying to make up for fundraising opportunities lost during the pandemic. That has left our organization in a financially precarious position. We are asking our friends, family, and the regional business community to please step up and donate this year. The generous support of our donors is critical to the long-term stability of our historic organization and the betterment of Ashtabula and its surrounding communities.”
The Ashtabula Area Orchestra, Inc. is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Additional donations to the Orchestra may be brought to the concert or mailed to Ashtabula Area Orchestra, PO Box 415 Ashtabula 44005-0415.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the orchestra or volunteering on the Board of Directors or one of its committees, contact Cheryl Dickson-Walker at 440-294-2431. For more information on the orchestra and performance opportunities, contact Dickson-Walker at 440-294-2431 or mediamagicheri@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.