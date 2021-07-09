CLASS REUNION
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula area high school graduates are invited to a class reunion this weekend at Lake Shore Park.
Ashtabula, Harbor, Edgewood and St. John high school graduates from 1960 -1985 will meet from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Main Pavilion.
The event is free and everyone welcome. There will be food, entertainment and games.
For more information, call Marvin at 469-831-0978.
ONLINE AUCTION
The Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities intends to sell unneeded county personal property by online auction on Govdeals.com.
The auction will include 10 school buses.
The auctions will be conducted for 10 days beginning July 12 for bidding on the property. If the auction ends without meeting the reserve amount, the board may offer the item to the high bidder or re-list the item.
The property will be available for inspection during the auction period.
CONCERT SERIES
ORWELL — The village’s concert series will kick off its season on July 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Chaffee Park with The Swamp Rattlers Band
St. Vincent Charities is the featured organization and will have concessions during the concert. The Conversation Station will also be selling popcorn and cotton candy.
Prior to the concert starting at 11:30 a.m., St. Vincent Charities will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni salad, drink and dessert in St. Mary Parish Hall. Bill Cook will be playing some pre-concert music in Chaffee Park beginning at 5 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside of St. Mary Parish Hall, 103 N. Maple St. Orwell.
• July 14 – The Swamp Rattlers Band
• July 21 – The Grand River Drifters Band
• July 28 – The Back When Band
• August 4 – Jerry Cole & The High Plains Drifters
• August 11 – Good Questons with Dennis Ford
• August 18 – Summer of ‘65 Band
• August 25 – Rough Cut Band
YARD SALES
ORWELL — Leffingwell Estates will host numerous yard sales 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16-18.
