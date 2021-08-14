ASHTABULA — During these unprecedented times of a worldwide pandemic, Ashtabula Area City Schools has taken steps to improve indoor air quality throughout the district.
The most recent step is the installation of bipolar ionization for every piece of HVAC equipment that moves air into classrooms and common areas, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said.
The project cost the district $97,000, Treasurer Mark Astorino said.
“Air quality may be the single-most important factor in keeping our students safe from germs, viruses and any air-born contaminants. The BPI devices, as well as the highest quality filters on the market, help ensure that the air quality at AACS is exceptionally clean,” Potts said. “Safety is always our top priority and air quality is an important part of that plan.”
District administration, in conjunction with Wadsworth Solutions, spent time together to come up with the most effective way to proactively eradicate the COVID-19 virus and other harmful airborne contaminants.
“Bipolar ionization has been determined to be the most affordable, effective and safest application in achieving this objective,” Potts said. “This proven technology mitigates unwanted contaminants in the air at a ratio of 99.6 percent.”
Bipolar ionization does not use chemicals, but rather, it is the electrification of air before it’s passed through the mechanical HVAC systems. Once entering the space, the charged ions scrub the air of unwanted contaminants.
This process is simultaneous to the normal operations of the HVAC systems and doesn’t interfere with air volume which is critical to maintaining comfort in our facilities. This investment will produce long-term benefits since the air purification process will work for years to come in the district’s facilities.
For more information, call Astorino at 440-479-2950 or Potts at 440-992-1201.
