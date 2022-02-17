SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City School Board of Education on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Superintendent Mark Potts, effective July 31.
Potts was hired Feb. 20, 2018 to serve as interim superintendent, and soon after, was appointed superintendent. He is leaving with three years on his contract.
“It was his decision to resign, not ours,” Board President William Niemi said. “We wish he would stay.”
Potts, a former Lakeside Junior High School principal, had just stepped into the secondary curriculum and school improvement coordinator position when he was tapped for the district’s top job.
“I think that every good leader needs to know when it’s time for the people they are leading to hear a new voice, and I feel like it’s time for AACS to have a new leader in this position,” Potts said. “As someone who was born and raised in this town and is a product of the Ashtabula Area City Schools, it has been an honor and privilege to serve in this position for the last four years. I am doing this now so that the board has ample time to find my replacement and I can assist in a smooth transition.”
Potts said he returned home to Ashtabula to serve and make a difference and serving as superintendent allowed him to do that.
“I believe improvements to the structure, processes, and long-term planning throughout the district have left AACS in a better position for future success,” he said. “Although some changes were met with opposition along the way, I leave knowing that everything was done with honesty and integrity and that we did not back down when it came to working in the best interest and safety of our students, the district and this community.”
Potts said there is still much work to do, but he believes in the people of the district and that AACS can be the destination district he envisioned when he took the job.
“I want to thank the board for its support and the amazing team of educators that I have had the absolute honor to work with during this time,” he said. “I have run my leg of the race to the best of my ability and now it is time to pass the baton and cheer from the side. Thank you again for the opportunity to serve in this leadership position.”
To mitigate the rumors and speculation, Potts noted the following for the record:
1. The board has not asked me to leave. I am leaving with 3 years on my contract.
2. I am in good health (aside from the effects of four years of stress eating).
3. I am not leaving because of any of the current events with the board. I talked to the board last March about eventually leaving and have not swayed from that. Anything that has happened in the past few months has nothing to do with my decision.
4. I am not leaving because I have found a better job. Although I plan to continue working and will likely look for a job in the near future.
5. I have not lost faith in AACS. As previously mentioned, I still believe this district can be wildly successful.
“We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the [school] year,” he said. “There is much that I want to accomplish in the next five and a half months. I believe in this school district and that AACS’ best days are still to come.”
Potts was born and raised in Ashtabula and attended Ashtabula Area City Schools, graduating from Ashtabula High in 1982. He was an AFS foreign exchange student to France for the 1982-83 school year.
He taught for seven years in Virginia before returning to Ohio as an assistant principal at Madison High School from 2007 to 2013.
Potts then served for two years as assistant principal at Riverside High School for 10th and 11th grade from 2013 to 2015 before returning to his home district where he served as Lakeside Junior High Principal from 2015 to 2017.
In fall of 2017, he was named secondary curriculum and school improvement coordinator.
In June 2020, Potts received his PhD, something he worked long and hard for while working full-time.
As an educator, Potts is following in his family’s footsteps. His father taught math at Columbus Junior High School for 30 years and then tutored at St. John High School, through AACS, for another 13 years. He died in 2015. His mother was an elementary school teacher for several years at McKinsey and Plymouth elementary schools. His uncle, Roby Potts, taught and coached at West Junior High for 35 years.
