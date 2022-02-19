ASHTABULA — In cooperation with the YMCA, Ashtabula Area City Schools recognized the January students of the month at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
This program recognizes students for displaying the qualities of the Dragon’s
ROAR universal expectations (Respectful, Outstanding academics, Always safe, Responsible).
The Ashtabula County YMCA presents the student of the month award to an outstanding student from each of the Ashtabula Area City Schools.
They are (for the month of January) Alex Macey, Lakeside High; Javier Negron, Lakeside Junior High; Vincent Aldorasi, Superior Intermediate; Ashley Figuerora Soria, Erie Intermediate; Amelion Kirk, Michigan Prmary; Ethan Hunt, Ontario Primary, and Jaxon Erb, Huron Primary.
All of the parents and families of the winners were recognized at the meeting. Audience members applauded the students’ and parents’ success.
The YMCA sponsors the program, along with student incentives from several local businesses.
Ziegler Heating is donating an iPad Mini to be given away during a drawing at the end of the school year.
