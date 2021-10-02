ASHTABULA — Two community members are donating a parcel of land to the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
Ron Kister and John Brace, both of Ashtabula, donated the 132-acre property, which runs right along the back property line of the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
“We are very grateful to Mr. Kister and Dr. Brace for the generous donation,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “We see some excellent educational opportunities that could arise from the property that could really benefit our students in the future.”
School Board member Dr. Debra Barrickman said the board is appreciative and excited about the possibilities for this land donation.
“A committee, which includes teachers, students and administrators has been formed to consider ideas for its use,” she said. “Teachers in AACS will be able to use this land in multiple ways to enhance student learning in a variety of subject areas.”
President Christine Seuffert said,“The very generous donation of 100-plus acres adjacent to the AACS Elementary Campus will benefit generations.
The gift will allow district officials to plan an outdoor learning lab and additional wetlands.
“Thanks Ron Kister and John Brace for your continued support of education,” she said.
Last May, Lakeside Junior High School seventh-graders, under the guidance of science teacher, Aaron Chamberlain, participated in what’s called “problem-based learning,” where they are presented with a problem and had to figure it out. In this case, how to use the pond behind the Wade Avenue campus as a learning tool for elementary school children.
The students developed some ideas for the property, which include an outdoor classroom, a fitness loop around the pond for physical education classes, a water-quality testing station, a live-stream wildlife camera, botany studies, boating/water safety classes, outdoor art, recycling bins and a picnic area.
Potts said the students came up with some great ideas.
The total cost of their project would run between $17,000 and $92,000, depending on how many of their ideas would be adopted by the school district.
A committee has been formed for the uses and development of this property and students will be involved with the planning process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.