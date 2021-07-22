Ashtabula Area City Schools joins OhioCheckbook.gov

ASHTABULA – Ashtabula Area City School District’s checkbook is now online at OhioCheckbook.gov.
With OhioCheckbook.gov, taxpayers can easily discover how school officials are spending money.
“Transparency is the foundation for trust and accountability,” Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “Taxpayers deserve to know how their hard-earned dollars are spent, and with OhioCheckbook.gov, that information is just a few clicks away.”
The Ashtabula Area City School District is the 12th public entity in Ashtabula County to join OhioCheckbook.gov. The district’s online checkbook includes more than 26,000 individual transactions representing more than $66.5 million in spending from July 2020 through June 2021.
“We are pleased to add another tool for taxpayers to gain insight into the financial affairs of the district,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said. “Transparency is very important to the district and Ohio Checkbook is another tool to accomplish this. For at least the past 15 years, the district has published all of its monthly checks written, five year plan as well as financial management reports on the district website. This information continues to be available, and we will be adding a link to our website to enable easy access to Ohio Checkbook.”
OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local government levels.
By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.
You can learn more about the Ashtabula Area City School District by visiting their page on the Ohio Checkbook. To access another local government website, visit the Local Government and Schools page on OhioCheckbook.gov.
