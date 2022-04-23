ASHTABULA — In cooperation with the YMCA, Ashtabula Area City Schools recognized the April students of the month at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
Bonnie Konczal, fitness coordinator at the Ashtabula YMCA, presented each student with a plaque.
This program recognizes students for displaying the qualities of the Dragon’s ROAR universal expectations (Respectful, Outstanding academics, Always safe, Responsible).
The Ashtabula County YMCA presents the student of the month award to an outstanding student from each of the Ashtabula Area City Schools.
They are (for the month of April) Miccah McCoy, Lakeside High; Anthony Wooten, Lakeside Junior High; Michael Pasqualone, Superior Intermediate; Dominic Willm, Erie Intermediate; Mala’Kyi Pratt, Michigan Prmary; Garrett Rossi, Ontario Primary, and Gary Miller, Huron Primary.
All of the parents and families of the winners were recognized at the meeting. Audience members applauded the students’ and parents’ success.
The YMCA sponsors the program, along with student incentives from several local businesses.
Ziegler Heating is donating an iPad Mini to be given away during a drawing at the end of the school year.
