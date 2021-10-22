SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education ratified a two-year contract with the district’s teachers at its regular meeting Wednesday night at Lakeside High School.
Upon Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts’ recommendations, the school board approved two resolutions approving agreements with the Ashtabula Area Teachers’ Association.
The teachers will receive a 2 percent base pay increase in 2022, a 2 percent pay increase in 2023, and there will be no changes in healthcare, according to the contract.
The teachers also will receive a one-time payment of $600 in COVID-related pay from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund funds.
The contract is effective Aug. 1 to July 31, 2023.
In other business
• Approved a $79,750 proposal from Audio Visual Solutions to replace the Lakeside High School stadium sound system.
• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between AACS and the After School Discovery program.
• Approved bus routes for the 2021-22 school year.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Lakeside High School.
