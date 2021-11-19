SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education took care of personnel issues at Wednesday night’s meeting at Lakeside High School.
The board hired five coaches for winter sports with supplemental contracts:
• Nicole Grimmett, head girls basketball, Lakeside High, $6,770
• William Isco, junior high assistant boys basketball coach, $3,720
• Jeffrey Kohli, junior varsity boys basketball coach, LHS
• Tyler Richmond, junior high assistant boys basketball coach, $3,720
• Paige Campbell, varsity assistant/junior varsity swim coach, LHS, $2,700
Jodi Candela and Jacob Penk were hired to serve as event managers at LJHS and LHS for $3,385 stipend each.
Several longtime certified employees submitted their retirements for approval:
• Saundra Castrilla, eighth-grade career essentials teacher, Lakeside Junior High, retiring effective May 27, 2022. Castrilla has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 31, 1987.
• Susan McClintic, language arts teacher, Lakeside Junior High, retiring effective May 27, 2022. McClintic has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 29, 1994.
• Laurel Peterson, computer science teacher, Lakeside High School, retiring effective May 27, 2022. Peterson has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 24, 2000.
• Cristine Rutz, principal, Superior Intermediate, retiring effective June 30, 2022. Rutz has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 29, 1988.
In other business, the board:
• Approved payment of the $120 safety training stipend to coaches, classified and certified substitutes who completed all required training by Oct. 15, 2021.
• Approved the 2021-2022 service contract with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center (ACESC).
• Approved the Aquatic Use Agreement between AACS and Lakeside High School and Geneva Sports LLC, doing business as SPIRE Institute and Academy.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at LHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.