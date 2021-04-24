Ashtabula Area City Schools asking voters to pass new levy

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education is asking voters to pass a new 3.8-mill levy on the May 4 ballot.
The levy would generate about $1.7 million a year for essential day-to-day operation of the schools and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $132 a year, or $11 a month, said Mark Astorino, district treasurer and chief financial officer.
The district is facing a $2.6 million budget shortfall, he said.
Board President Christine Seuffert, who’s also a member of the levy committee, said the need for a levy is evident and there are three items on the ballot, which means the district didn’t have to pay for the cost of the election alone.
Astorino said even if the district were to pass this 3.8-mill levy, about $1 million in cuts will still need to be made.
“Hopefully the majority of which are through attrition, retirements, those type of things,” Astorino said.
The board of education has reduced the bond levy millage from 7-mills to 5-mills due to refinancing in 2013 and 2018. The board also refinanced its bond debt to take advantage of low interest rates. This will save taxpayers up to $2.1 million over the duration of the bonds.
Local taxpayer support covers only about 20 percent of AACS’ revenue. State funding accounts for 67 percent of revenue and has declined over the last several years and decades, and it will likely continue to decline, Astorino said.
If the levy in May fails, the district will have to be prepared to make cuts immediately. This will mean larger class sizes, loss of excellent teachers and support staff and cutbacks or elimination of support services and extra-curricular activities.
“We would not be able to get through the next school year if we don’t make those cuts,” Astorino said. “School districts are not allowed to operate in the red.”
The district has always been frugal, Seuffert said.
This would be the first new operating levy in 21 years, Vice President William Niemi said.
