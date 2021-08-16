Ashtabula Area City school officials set mask guidelines

ASHTABULA — As students in the Ashtabula Area City School District prepare to head back to classrooms Wednesday, school officials are implementing new guidelines when it comes to masks and COVID-19.
The change comes after the CDC recently recommended masks be worn by all staff and students in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccine status, due to the rise in the number of Delta variant cases, AACS Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said.
“As we prepare to start a new school year, one that we hoped would be post-COVID, our goal for this year is to have every student in school five days per week and to mitigate the quarantines that would potentially keep large groups of students and staff out of school for 14 days at a time,” he said in a letter mailed to parents on Friday. “I understand in talking with many parents and staff members over the past couple of weeks that there are conflicting, but very legitimate, concerns no matter what we do ... We are attempting to do what is best for the district as a whole, and it is not an easy decision or one that we have taken lightly.”
Here are the mandates put in place for the start of the school year:
• Due to the federal mandate, students must wear masks on buses.
• PreK-12 students will wear masks in common areas, for example in the hallway, changing classes, going to the restroom, working in stations, etc. except when eating and drinking at breakfast and lunch.
• When students PreK-12, are at their desks (with shields in place), masks are highly recommended, but not mandatory.
• Thorough cleaning protocols will be in place as before.
• Air quality will be outstanding with the air flow system, new Bipolar Ionization (BPI) system, and the best filters available on the market.
“We strongly encourage considering vaccinations for all eligible students and will incentivize with a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant/grocery store at vaccination clinics scheduled at the secondary campus on Thursday and Friday for all students 12 years and older,” Potts said.
• Upon entering district buildings, all guests and visitors must wear a mask.
• A remote option (online learning) will be available to parents who feel the plan is not what is best for their particular student. This will be with live teachers on a school schedule much the same as remote was last year.
• Parents who change their mind about in-person learning based on this new information can change their child’s status by noon today.
• Additional information will be forthcoming for the parents who have already applied for the online learning option.
• COVID-19 operating protocols are available on the district website.
“We believe this plan gives a reasonable in-person option that keeps students and staff safe and increases our chances to not have to close down due to quarantines, while also giving any parents who do not feel that the plan,” Potts said. “I understand that families may want to discuss the options, but know that we will need to do a lot of planning and shuffling around prior to school starting Wednesday, so time is of the essence.”
For more information go to www.aacs.net or call 440-992-1200.
