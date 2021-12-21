ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City School District Board of Education has ordered an investigation into allegations of misconduct by a board member, allegedly occurring more than 30 years ago.
The board received an anonymous letter Nov. 15 from members of the community, according to school officials.
The letter contained the accusations of misconduct, according to a news release received Monday by the Star Beacon after inquiries were made about such a letter.
Following the Board of Education’s receipt of the letter, the district’s administration contacted local law enforcement, and also initiated an investigation into the allegations made in the letter, according to the news release.
That investigation, which is being conducted by an independent professional investigator, is ongoing, according to the release.
The school board takes allegations of misconduct by district employees and officials seriously, and will take all actions deemed necessary to protect the interests of its students and the Ashtabula community, the news release said.
School officials refused to comment further, pending the ongoing investigation.
