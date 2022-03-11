U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio-14, has secured more than $18 million for northeast Ohio projects.
Of that $18 million, more than $3 million will be used for two projects in Ashtabula County.
According to Thursday’s press release from Joyce, the Consolidated Appropriations Act includes $460,000 to rebuild Ferry Drive in Ashtabula, and nearly $2.8 million for additional dredging in Conneaut Harbor.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I take seriously the responsibility to not only scrutinize federal spending, but also direct it where it’s needed most back home,” Joyce said in the release. “I was proud to submit these important funding requests last year and have fought for them ever since. I look forward to having these tax dollars returned to northeast Ohio and seeing the positive impact they have in our communities.”
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said this project would not have been possible without this funding source and city officials are grateful.
“I want to thank Congressman Joyce, his staff and especially Eddy Eckhart, who spearheaded this application for us,” Timonere said. “Harbor Yak has diversified their operations allowing them to be open all year and we have other opportunities for the former Coast Guard Station. This will enhance those opportunities for our existing businesses, as well as future operations.”
Dredging in Conneaut Harbor last took place in 2019. A ban on dumping dredged material into Lake Erie went into effect on July 1, 2020.
To resolve the issue, city administration has been working on plans for a facility to separate the dredged material into its component parts, which could then be sold. A resolution allowing the city to advertise for bids for the first phase of the project could be approved as early as next Monday.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said in 2019, around 300,000 cubic yards of material was dredged out of Conneaut’s harbor, about twice the usual amount.
“So they did a big, deep dredge the last time they did it,” Hockaday said.
He said another 300,000 to 500,000 cubic yards could need to be removed the next time the harbor is dredged. The harbor bed will be scanned later this year, and once that happens, there will be a more accurate estimate of how much will need to be removed, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he hopes people realize how important Joyce’s work has been to make sure the Army Corps of Engineers has the funds they need to handle Great Lakes ports.
“He’s been a pretty essential advocate for all that,” Hockaday said. “I do appreciate his support because he understands the issue and he understands the importance of Ohio’s ports and the Ohio economy.”
Typically, 3.5 million tons of taconite iron ore pass through Conneaut’s port every year, Hockaday said.
Raw materials for the production of steel in Pittsburgh flow through Conneaut’s port, Hockaday said.
“Steel is a pretty essential element in our construction economy. With Build Back Better, and [the American Rescue Plan Act] and all the other projects going on, price inflation on those materials is a bad thing, and keeping these ports open and not allowing further logistics systems to break down because we can’t come up with the funding to do dredging is critical,” he said.
Joyce has been a relentless advocate of ports, Hockaday said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.