BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2023 — released Tuesday — includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with just over $103 million set aside for Buffalo District projects.
Conneaut and Ashtabula harbors are included in the funding receiving $2 million and $2.3 million, respectively.
“Erosion is a huge concern for our property owners along Lake Erie and federal funding is likely the only source large enough to respond to this issue as studying erosion and proper erosion control is a gigantic financial cost,” Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said. “We can’t keep losing so much land into the lake. But, ironically, we are seeing people buying lake front property at record prices.”
Erosion doesn’t seem to have slowed the market for those with the resources to invest in lakefront property, even with less land or more uncertainty.
“More investment into our harbors is huge for the local economy as it reinforces us as a point of contact for shipping and moving of materials,” Thomas said. “Our country has to get back to building and loving our raw materials. It’s a beautiful sight to see massive ships in Ashtabula and Conneaut delivering the building blocks to our area.”
An additional $600,000 of the President’s budget will support the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a new start project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Buffalo, Chicago, and Detroit.
The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to boost the coastal resources ability to withstand, recover and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Even under the most careful measurement conditions, hydrologic data suffers from multiple sources of uncertainty that can lead to decision-making and policy errors if not properly accounted for. For example, rainfall data is uncertain because measurements are taken at a few locations.
Rising water across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said commissioners are grateful for this funding and thanked the elected officials who advocated for and approved it.
“With two active ports in the county, it is critical to continue investment in them to preserve and improve their viability which directly impacts our county’s economic development opportunities,” he said.
• In northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania, the funding will be distributed as follows:
Ashtabula Harbor — $2.3 million
Cleveland Harbor — $11 million
Conneaut Harbor — $2 million
Fairport Harbor — $2.4 million
Pennsylvania
Erie Harbor — $13,000.
