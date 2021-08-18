ASHTABULA — Three new officers, with three others still in training, are joining the Ashtabula Police Department.
City Council on Monday night approved the lateral transfers of officers Tim Bruckman, Mark Allen and Bryan Rose from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department.
“This is very exciting,” Council President John Roskovics said. “We are happy to hear this and we welcome them to our police department.”
Police Chief Robert Stell said this brings the number of full-time officers up to 30, with two additional officers in training and one minority candidate studying at the police academy. Come January, the department will boast 33 officers.
“I could not be more pleased with the six new officers we are bringing on board,” he said. “Many departments around the nation have had some difficulty recruiting quality candidates in recent years so we feel we are fortunate to have been able to find six outstanding people to join the Ashtabula Police Department.”
In other business
• Approved the city manager’s request an ordinance to enter into a $500,000 agreement with GPD Group of Youngstown for a capital improvement plan and rate study for the wastewater treatment plant and sanitary sewer system;
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a one-year, $192,720 contract with Glazier Insurance Agency of Jefferson to provide liability, property and casualty insurance coverage for the city, and
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a $13,000 contract with Refuse Equipment and Truck Service for sanitation truck repairs.
City Council’s next meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 7 because that Monday is the Labor Day holiday.
