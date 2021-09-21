ASHTABULA — Downtown Ashtabula will host the Art and Music Celebration 2021, an afternoon of an art, music, food and friends.
The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in the alley next to Dublin Down Irish Pub & Eatery, 4618 Main Ave.
Art and Music Celebration 2021 is a scaled down version of the annual downtown Art in the Alley Festival (2015 – 2019), because of COVID-related planning delays.
“Art in the Alley has been a flourishing event since 2015, occurring every year in early September on Main Avenue,” said Art Director Molly T. Taylor. “The last two years of committee planning has been challenging to say the least.”
Th Art in the Alley Festival requires months of advance planning to pull together a well-organized event. During shut down, it was nearly impossible to plan to the scale of event that the community expects from year’s past, she said.
Taylor hopes Art in the Alley will return in 2022, she said.
This weekend’s Art & Music Celebration 2021 lineup will include an artist display in the alley, combined with three musical guests — Bob Turner (4-5 p.m.), the Ashtabula String Orchestra (5:50-6:30 p.m.) and headliner band, Applause (7-10 p.m.).
Chris Davis of the Conneaut Arts Center will be hosting a pizza and paint party (5-7 p.m.). Cost is $40 and includes all paint supplies, a glass of wine or soft drink and a slice of of Dublin Down’s wood-fired pizza. Tickets available online www.ashtabulaart.com or at Dublin Down.
Main Avenue merchants UNGUENTARII, Pretty Good Books, The Bakery on Main and Framed on Main will be participating on site. The Ashtabula Arts Center and the Conneaut Arts Center will provide family fun art projects throughout the afternoon.
Special thanks to annual recurring sponsors, Ziegler Heating and Dublin Down Irish Pub. Additional sponsors of the 2021 event are the Conneaut Arts Center, the Ashtabula Arts Center, Amanda Kish, Realtor® Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, LCF LLC, Fargo Machine Company and DiSalvatore Insurance Agency.
For more information, go to www.ashtabulaart.com, Instagram@ashtabulaart, Facebook@ArtintheAlleyADDA, or contact Molly T. Taylor 440-290-9647 or ashtabulaartcommittee@gmail.com.
