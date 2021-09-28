Arguments have been scheduled for Nov. 19 for Justin Furmage’s appeal of his 2020 rape conviction.
Furmage was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records. Furmage was accused of raping a minor multiple times over a number of years, according to the indictment.
Furmage pleaded not guilty, and in September 2020 he was found guilty on all counts. In November of 2020, he was sentenced to 155 years in prison.
Furmage appealed the conviction, and a brief was filed in the case earlier this month outlining the grounds for the appeal. The brief, submitted by Katelyn Pruchnicki, Furmage’s attorney, identifies a number of errors made by the court.
The first alleges that there was not enough evidence to support convicting Furmage of rape and gross sexual imposition. The brief cites alleged inconsistencies between the victim’s testimony and the indictment. The brief also took issue with a letter submitted into evidence, purported to be written by Furmage, that discussed the sexual acts he allegedly committed.
The state filed its response to Furmage’s brief last week.
The state’s brief argued that the weight of the evidence points to Furmage’s guilt.
The second assignment of error in Furmage’s brief stems from testimony regarding the letter. The brief alleges that the trial court wrongly allowed testimony regarding who wrote the letter.
The state’s brief states that the testimony was admissible because it assisted the jury in determining the source of the letter.
A pair of issues in Furmage’s brief related to evidence. In one, Furmage’s attorney argued that the court was wrong in excluding evidence that would have contradicted a witness’ testimony, and the other argued that the state was improperly allowed to introduce a recording that merely substantiated previous testimony.
The state’s brief argued that the court’s decision on both cases was correct, because the evidence Furmage sought to introduce was not clear, and the evidence introduced by the state refuted statements made by a witness at the trial.
Furmage’s brief argued that a mistrial should have been declared after jurors heard a witness state that she had proof Furmage was guilty outside of the courtroom, when the witness was not under oath. A hearing must be held if jurors are exposed to improper outside communications, according to the brief.
All three jurors said they understood the statement was not evidence, and could put it out of their minds, according to the state’s brief.
Furmage claims there was prosecutorial misconduct during the trial, with the brief stating that the prosecutor engaged in misconduct while cross-examining witnesses and in his closing argument.
Only one of the statements that were cited in Furmage’s brief were objected to in court, and a statement that was objected to was rectified by the judge, according to the state’s brief.
Furmage has also alleged that he received ineffective assistance of counsel, with the brief claiming that his trial lawyer failed to object to an inconsistency between the victim’s testimony and the indictment, and his failure to cross-examine a witness. Furmage was represented by attorney David Per Due at trial.
The state cited a decision stating that the decision to cross-examine a witness is a part of trial strategy, and is not establish ineffective assistance of counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.