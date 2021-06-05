The opportunities to sing, dance and play instruments were drastically reduced during the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges social distancing brings to the arts.
Some students were able to use their skills during outdoor performances, graduations and socially distanced events throughout the county.
An outdoor concert was held in May at Pymatuning Valley Middle School while many seniors were able to sing at their own graduation ceremonies.
Area educators are hoping for a more normal school year in 2021-22 with indoor performances back on the table for area choirs, orchestras, bands and other performing groups that bring a sense of joy to the communities they represent.
