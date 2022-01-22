Area professionals say healthy lifestyles come with commitment

Area health professionals continue to grapple with the challenges facing people seeking to maintain healthy lifestyles amidst a pandemic.
Ashtabula County YMCA Executive Director Trevor Sprague said a new emphasis on virtual fitness classes is benefitting members.
He said a gift from the Robert S. Morrison Foundation opened up the possibility for more online classes for people. Sprague said the program is in the initial stages, but more classes are now available for people at home if they are unable, or unwilling, to gather with others in a larger setting.
Sprague said the YMCA had to create a studio from a large instructional room. He said the importance of exercise during a pandemic can’t be overestimated.
“It releases endorphins,” Sprague said.
June Parmeter, director of wellness initiatives at Premier Fitness, said the center has been focusing on the needs of area residents through a daily tip during National Health Week. She said the tips have come from a variety of departments within Ashtabula County Medical Center.
She said Ben Meola, a cardiac care nurse practitioner, emphasized the importance of sleep in maintaining a healthy heart. He said sleep deprivation causes weight gain, cardia arrhythmias, depression, increased pain, decreased insulin sensitivity and increased accidents.
Parmeter also emphasized the role COVID-19, and related stress, has placed on people.
“It has taken a toll on people. There is no magic pill, you have to eat right and exercise,” she said.
Premier Fitness has also been offering virtual classes on their Facebook Live feed. She said the lunch and learn program, that was in person, is now held on Facebook Live as well.
Premier Fitness also recently received the Platinum Award from Healthy Business Council of Ohio for outstanding employee wellness initiatives.
