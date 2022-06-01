By BRIAN HAYTCHER
There are a number of parks to be found in northeast Ohio, offering a wide variety of amenities.
The Ashtabula County Metroparks currently operate ten parks in the county.
Ashtabula Metroparks Administrator Antionette Swegheimer said the Ashtabula County Metroparks are planning on opening two new parks soon.
Swegheimer said the Ashtabula County Metroparks are working on adding self-guided programming to the parks.
Some of those programs include wildflower scavenger hunts and self-guided bike tours, she said.
“We’re hoping to do a little bit more, as far as some guided programs,” Swegheimer said.
Numerous Ashtabula County Metroparks have paved and primitive trails, as well as opportunities for fishing and picnics.
Red Brook Metropark, located at the site of a former golf course, has a one mile loop of paved trail, as well as an extensive primitive trail. Harpersfield Covered Bridge Metropark, located along the Grand River, has a paved trail and is a popular fishing location.
The Trumbull County Metroparks operates six parks, including three parks that provide access to the Mahoning River Water Trail, said Zachary Svette, executive director of the Trumbull County Metroparks. Two of the trails with paddling access also have small walking trails, he said.
Clarence Darrow Metropark has an 18 hole disk golf course, and also has a pavilion that can be reserved, Svette said.
The Lake County Metroparks maintain a number of parks.
Among those are the Lake Metroparks Farmpark, Penitentiary Glen Reservation, and Adventure Play at Jordan Creek Park, according to information from Lake Metroparks Social Media and Public Relations Manager John Venen.
Lake Metroparks Farmpark is a working farm and education center in Kirtland, that seeks to help people understand where food and clothing comes from, according to the information from Venen.
Penitentiary Glen has eight miles of hiking trails and an outdoor play space for children. Seasonal art shows and an amateur photography shows take place at the park.
Adventure Play at Jordan Creek Park is focused on engaging children, and uses creative and imaginative play to do so. The park contains a zip-line, lookout towers and other areas to play.
The Lake County Metroparks offer biking, cross-country skiing, hiking and other activities, according to their website.
The Geauga Park District maintains 27 parks, with more than 70 miles of trail and available activities such as biking, camping, geocaching, picnicking and sledding, according to the district’s website.
Additional information about specific parks can be found on the organizations’ webpages. Information about the Ashtabula County Metroparks locations can be found at ashtabulametroparks.com, information about the Geauga Park District locations can be found at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org, information about the Lake County Metroparks locations can be found at www.lakemetroparks.com and information about the Trumbull County Metroparks can be found at trumbullmetroparks.org.
