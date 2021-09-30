Area hospitals seeing steady increase of COVID patients

ASHTABULA —Ashtabula County Medical Center is experiencing a sustained increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, hospital officials said Wednesday.
Like hospitals across Ohio, the majority of these patients are not vaccinated and, like other hospitals in the state and nation, ACMC is experiencing staffing challenges, hospital officials said in a prepared statement.
“We review patient and staffing levels constantly throughout the day and make adjustments where needed to ensure safe, high quality care is maintained,” said Tina Stasiewski, vice president of business development. “At this time, we have not had to reduce inpatient capacity or limit nonessential surgeries and procedures.”
ACMC encourages Ashtabula County residents to continue to practice safety measures like wearing a mask, especially when indoors; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently; staying home when sick and getting vaccinated.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, including against the Delta variant, hospital officials said.
The Cleveland Clinic is seeing its highest volume of COVID-19 patients since last winter, causing long wait times in clinic emergency departments and fewer nonessential surgeries, the hospital system said in a prepared statement.
The situation is predicted to get worse for northeast Ohio residents.
Hospital officials predict the highest volumes of COVID-19 patients will come in the next several weeks, as this pandemic wave peaks in northeastern Ohio.
About 460 patients — including 135 in intensive care units — are in the Cleveland Clinic’s Ohio hospitals. This is more than double the number of patients that were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the clinic one month ago. The majority of these patients are unvaccinated, the hospital system said.
Statewide, unvaccinated people account for close to 94 percent of recent coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of Health website.
“We urge our community to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, as this continues to be the best protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19,” hospital officials said.
In order to cope with increased demand for healthcare and staffing challenges, patients are being moved to different facilities in the health system, the statement said.
Some locations — including Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton and Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover — are scheduling fewer nonessential surgeries that require an inpatient stay.
Essential and urgent inpatient surgeries — including heart, cancer, pediatrics, transplantation and neurological cases — will continue as scheduled, the clinic said.
ACMC and the Cleveland Clinic are not alone is facing staffing challenges.
University Hospitals Geneva and Conneaut Medical also report a shortage of nurses and other clinical caregivers.
“At this time, we continue to provide for all the healthcare needs of both COVID-19 patients, as well as non-COVID-19 patients, and have the ability to increase capacity beyond 100 percent, if needed,” UH said in a prepared statement.
University Hospitals Geneva and Conneaut Medical Center patients have available support and resources across UH’s 23 hospital health system.
The best action the community can take to help area hospitals and healthcare workers is to follow safe practices such as distancing, wearing a mask and getting fully vaccinated, UH said in a prepared statement.
