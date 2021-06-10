Area farmers' markets opening this weekend

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Farmers’ Market, in its 16th year, opens Sunday and continues through Oct. 10. The market, 1119 Bridge St., is in the historic Ashtabula Harbor. Market hours are Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The purpose of the market is to provide family farms an opportunity to sell their produce in a friendly supportive environment, and to provide fresh, locally produced items to the public,” said Rees Davis, market manager. “We are also committed to promoting Ashtabula County and its economic development.”
The Ashtabula Farmers’ Market boasts a small group of vendors dedicated to providing customers with quality fruit, vegetables, baked goods and crafts. All products are either grown or made by the vendors. All vendors are returning from last year plus some new ones:
• Farm 153 is a small produce farm located in the northwest corner of Dorset Township. They grow mostly annual vegetables and seedlings. As the season progressed, they will provide plenty of lettuces and other greens, garlic, sugar snap peas, garlic, onions, sweet and hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, bush beans, summer squash, potatoes, and celery.
• Hubbard Run Farm will return to the market for the 2021 season. They will have local wildflower honey with a sweet Goldenrod taste. Their jams and jellies use locally sourced ingredients. Varieties include dandelion, Crabapple blossom, Elderberry Wine, Blackberry Port, and Peach Habanero. They also offer dessert breads and in-season fruit and vegetables.
• Phooey Farms is a small urban farm in Ashtabula Township. They will be offering beautiful home-grown vegetables and fruits from their gardens, fresh baked artisan breads, their own seasonings, and home-made jams this year.
• Ginger and Hazel’s Baking Co. is a small cottage bakery providing high quality baked goods including scones, cookies and several varieties of yeast breads including sourdough. Get to the market early since they usually sell out.
• A&D Gardens from Geneva provides fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the season including strawberries, blueberries, peaches, apples, and tomatoes.
• Trices Gourmet will be joining the market this year. They hand produce various spice blends, barbeque rubs and salts. Stop by to see their innovative products.
“We all need to eat, so take the time to spend some of your food dollars at our market,” Davis said. “We take great pains to provide high-quality food that we are pleased to provide to your household. We hope that you will continue to shop at our market, and we promise to bring you the best in local fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more.”
Residents and visitors to the southern and western parts of Ashtabula County will be happy to hear the Jefferson and Geneva farmers’ markets will open for the season on Saturday.
The Jefferson Farmers Market will be every Saturday in the Jefferson Historical Society’s parking lot at 42 E. Jefferson St. The market opens in mid-June and continues through mid-October.
The Geneva Farmers Market also opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at Geneva United Methodist Church, 89 S. Broadway — rain or shine.
Interested vendors or entertainers should call the Geneva UMC at 440-466-2817 or email genevaumchurch@windstream.net. No charge for space, but freewill offerings appreciated.
