ASHTABULA — The child-care industry has long struggled with finding, hiring and retaining workers, largely because of low wages and benefits.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse, according to local child care centers.
“We are having trouble getting and keeping a full staff at our chid care site and for our after-school programming,” said Linda Coblitz, executive director of After School Discovery.
There are two open positions at the child care site, four others at After School Discovery, she said.
Coblitz had tried advertising on Facebook, Ohio Means Jobs and job fairs.
“Some have family issues and some are too stressed out from COVID life,” she said. “Short staffing is difficult and stressful on every level. Everyone is working to cover those who we cannot find to hire.”
Coblitz believes it’s the children who lose out.
“They feel the stress, plus they are living with it at home and at school,” she said. “We can not add more children to the program without more staff.”
The Ashtabula YMCA reports a total of 14 openings. Six of those positions have been open for more than six months, said Trevor Sprague, executive director.
The YMCA participated in a job fair, posted positions on Indeed and Ohio Means Jobs, and offered a quarterly bonus, all to no avail.
“As a Step Up To Quality child care provider, we are not just looking for people to fill positions,” he said. “We are looking for quality and qualified candidates to ensure that children are safe and receive a quality experience. The children in Ashtabula deserve nothing less.”
Sprague believes the vacancies are due to the pay scale he can offer as a non-profit organization, as well as fears about COVID.
“While all non-profit organizations are struggling through COVID, the Y will still never turn a child away due to a family’s inability to pay,” he said. “I’m confident that as we navigate our way through COVID, that our community and our Y will find a way to serve and meet community needs.”
Larina Spring, co-owner of ABC Child Care in Ashtabula, is down two or three classroom aides.
“We are on an enrollment freeze until these positions are filled,” she said. “We have to put preschoolers on a waiting list until we get more child care providers.”
After School Discovery, ABC Child Care and the YMCA are not alone.
Around the country, child care centers are struggling to keep their staff full due to widespread worker shortages.
In Ohio, 76 percent of child care centers have a staffing shortage and 75 percent identify low wages as the main problem recruiting workers, according to a 2021 survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
COVID stimulus aid to the sector has been vital in allowing centers to stay open.
“The money we received from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services during the mandatory shutdown helped us tremendously,” Spring said. “We were able to keep up with all of our bills during that time. The extra money that employees received while they were laid off made it difficult to get them to be enthusiastic about returning to work. They actually made more money when they were laid off than they do when they are working.”
ABC Child Care received another large stimulus in June. Spring used most of that money to give employee bonuses.
The child care industry lost about 350,000 child-care workers — about a third of its workforce — during the COVID crisis due to layoffs and it hasn’t been able to regain the losses, according to the National Child Care Association.
The struggling industry is looking for a long-term solution because without child care, some parents can not work, slowing economic recovery.
Local child care employers agree the staffing crisis is driven by poor compensation for its workers. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, the national average wage is $12 an hour.
No matter what the wage, workers need to feel safe. Health precautions are being taken to protect workers from the virus, but many remain concerned it will spread in classrooms filled with children not yet eligible for vaccines. The delta variant has increased these fears, local employers said.
At ABC Child Care, workers are wearing masks, quarantining children and arranging staff schedules to ensure the children, families and employees are safe.
Spring said it’s exhausting.
“Many of our staff are having to work overtime and administration is often needed to fill-in to cover ratios in classrooms or to give our employees much needed breaks,” Spring said. “We have an amazing group of people working here. Although some of them could make more money at Wal-Mart or McDonald’s, they stay here and provide a safe, loving environment for the children.”
The Biden administration has said the government needs to play a bigger role when it comes to child care. The President plans to do this with his American Families Plan. He wants to dedicate $225 billion to child-care cost subsidies. The plan aims to make sure families are paying no more than 7 percent of their income for child-care costs while workers get paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
The American Rescue Plan, which became law in March, included $39 billion for child care — the largest ever investment made in the sector.
