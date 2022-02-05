ASHTABULA — Aqua Ohio is promoting the rollout of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) with the goal of helping families that are experiencing hardship with their water bills.
LIHWAP is a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program created by the federal government to assist low-income households with their drinking water and wastewater bills, particularly those who have experienced financial difficulties.
Assistance is available for use through Sept. 2023, or until the funds run out.
Ohio residential customers are eligible to receive LIHWAP funds. Customers are encouraged to visit the Ohio Department of Development website for detailed information on the program including the local assistance provider contact information, eligibility requirements and application instructions.
“Our mission is to provide our customers with safe, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater treatment service,” said Bob Davis, president of Aqua Ohio. “Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of supporting families challenged with utility payments. I urge customers with limited income to learn about programs like LIHWAP, HEAP and other locally available assistance.”
Aqua’s area manager Joe Flahiff said it’s important to spread the word about this new assistance program.
“This extra helping hand could make the difference for Ohio families that are financially at risk,” he said. “That’s why Aqua is working to educate people through our customer service center, our website as well as social and traditional media.”
Ohio residents with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines may apply for LIHWAP benefits. Qualifying households can apply for water assistance and other help at https://development.force.com/eap.
Aqua Ohio serves about 500,000 people in 19 counties across Ohio. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.
