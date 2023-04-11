JEFFERSON — Aqua plans to invest $440,000 to replace more than 2,000 linear feet of water main in Jefferson, starting later this month.
That’s in addition to the $1 million worth of water main work Aqua has done on South Chestnut Street throughout the past few months, replacing 3,000 linear feet of water line and installing 10 new hydrants, according to Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
“Aqua’s commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable water to our customers requires diligent evaluation of our water mains and other infrastructure,” said Aqua Ohio’s Area Manager Matt Perry. “Both of these mains are nearly 65 years old and are reaching the end of their useful life. By replacing them now, we’ll assure their reliability for decades to come.”
Work is expected to be completed by mid-June, he said.
Workers will replace 1,144 linear feet and increase the diameter of the pipe from four-inches to eight inches along East Cedar Street from South Market Street to south Sycamore Street and increase. Thirteen customers along the construction path will receive new service lines.
Maplewood Street from South Market Street to south Sycamore Street will see 1,010 linear feet of main replaced and the diameter of the pipe increased from four-inch to six inches. Twenty customers along the construction path will receive new service lines.
The new water mains will be constructed of ductile iron pipe which is lighter, stronger and more corrosion resistant than the cast iron it will replace, officials said. Two valves will be installed in each project to help with future repairs and minimize service interruptions caused by breaks or maintenance.
Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times, but on-street parking will be limited. Drivers are asked to use extra caution in the area.
Aqua Ohio is the Buckeye State’s largest investor-owned drinking water and wastewater utility and serves about 500,000 residents in 19 counties. Visit AquaWater.com for more information.
