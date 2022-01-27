Aqua reminds residents to take steps to prevent frozen pipes

Brrrr ... it’s cold outside!
Ashtabula Area City Schools closed Wednesday amidst more snowfall, frigid temperatures, wind, reduced visibility and slick roads. And, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, there’s no end in sight until Monday for temperatures to creep above freezing.
Wednesday’s high reached 16 with daytime snow accumulation expected to be about an inch, possibly more south of Interstate 90, according to the NWS.
Area residents will wake up today to find temperatures around zero, and wind chill values as low as minus 7, according to the NWS.
Thursday look for a chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m., with increasing clouds, with a high near 27. Wind chill values could go as low as minus 11. Expect more snow overnight, according to the NWS.
With several days of below freezing temperatures and bands of snow showers coating the area, Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis reminds homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing.
“Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” Davis said. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Aqua Ohio recommends that customers:
• Make sure to have a supply of heat tape and pipe insulation, as well as a portable space heater and a hair dryer on hand.
• Locate and visibly mark the home’s master water valve. If a pipe does break, use this valve to turn off water to the home.
• Make sure the lids on outdoor meter pits are not broken or missing.
• Shut off and drain any outside faucets including those for lawn sprinkling systems.
• Prevent drafts in unheated areas, such as crawl spaces or basements, by replacing broken glass or making other repairs.
Aqua also advises customers to take the following precautions in any unheated areas of their homes when temperatures drop below freezing:
• Wrap pipes with insulation material or heat tape. Wrap indoor water meters with a blanket. Proper and safe use of portable space heaters can also keep exposed pipes in drafty areas from freezing.
• For interior plumbing on an outside wall such as a kitchen sink, install heat tape to the pipes beneath the sink. If no small children are in the house, open cabinet doors beneath the sink to allow the warm air in the home to reach the pipes.
• When temperatures remain near 10 degrees, customers may want to leave a very thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap in their home — preferably the one farthest from the meter. The additional cost of the water is cheaper than the cost of repairing ruptured pipes.
• If a customer can locate the frozen area of a pipe, open a spigot and use a hand-held hair blow dryer or heat tape to thaw the area. If this does not resolve the issue, contact a licensed plumber.
