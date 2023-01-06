JEFFERSON — Aqua Ohio is replacing nearly 3,000 linear feet of water main on South Chestnut Street in Jefferson.
Company officials said Thursday the $1 million project will replace some water mains thought to be 115 years old.
The main will be increased from 6-inch diameter to 8-inch to assure adequate supply and flow, especially for high demand events like fire fighting, Aqua officials said.
Four fire hydrants will be removed, 10 will be installed in locations coordinated with Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Residents along South Chestnut will have access to their driveways blocked for up to two hours while new lines are installed and intermittently blocked with truck traffic.
Aqua workers will notify residents in advance when their driveways will be blocked to avoid cars being stuck in driveways for more than a few minutes.
Traffic through the area will be limited to one lane between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until the project is completed.
Martuccio said that will likely be this spring, depending on the weather.
Fifty-five residents will receive new service lines up to the point where the customer owns. Aqua plans to come back at a later date and connect residents to the new line.
Workers will temporarily restore lawns and driveways when work is complete and provide permanent restoration when the weather gets warm enough for grass seed to sprout, officials said.
