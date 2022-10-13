Aqua Ohio is promoting the rollout of the 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) with the goal of helping families that are experiencing hardship with their water bills.
LIHWAP is a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program created by the federal government to assist low-income households with their drinking water and wastewater bills, particularly those who have experienced financial difficulties.
Funding is available for use through September 2023, or until the funds run out.
All Ohio-based residential customers are eligible to receive LIHWAP funds. Customers are encouraged to visit the Ohio Department of Development website for detailed information on the program, specific eligibility requirements and application instructions.
