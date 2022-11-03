ASHTABULA — Aqua is expanding the levels of aid available for the company’s Ohio customers.
The program, which is funded by Aqua shareholders, is called Aqua Aid, and was designed to prevent service interruptions for customers in need.
Aqua Aid is administered through a partnership with the Salvation Army, which provides local contacts in Aqua’s six Ohio service territories. Eligible customers who receive water and wastewater services from Aqua can now receive $500 annually (formerly capped at $250) and those who receive only water service from the company can receive $300 (formerly capped at $250).
“We’re very pleased with the success of this program since its launch and I’m proud to be announcing we can now help even more,” said Aqua Ohio President Robert L. Davis. “Our mission is to protect and provide earth’s most essential resource. These grants help make sure our water and wastewater services are also affordable for the members of our communities most in need.”
The program will function as follows:
Aqua receives a call from a customer seeking assistance with a delinquent account. Following a pre-screening for eligibility, the Salvation Army will facilitate the program.
The Salvation Army will provide an application to the customer and conduct an interview to determine if the customer qualifies for assistance under the Aqua Aid program.
Eligibility is limited to Aqua account holders at or below 200 percent of the Federal Income Poverty Level, currently $55,500/year for a family of four and other requirements.
In addition to financial assistance, customers can save money by conserving water and addressing leaks. Customers can learn more through WaterSmart Tips available at AquaAmerica.com or by calling 877-987-2782.
Aqua is the Buckeye State’s largest investor-owned drinking water and wastewater utility and serves 500,000 residents in 19 Ohio counties.
Go to AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica
