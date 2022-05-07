ASHTABULA — Aqua Ohio Ashtabula Division donated $1,000 on Wednesday to help clean up Walnut Beach.
Aqua officials William Bowers, area manager; George Ginnis, production manager, and Robert Mannion, field supervisor, presented the check to City Manager Jim Timonere at the Municipal Building.
Ward 5 Council person, Jane Haines, Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills, County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV and local realtor, Sal Jackson, attended the presentation.
This wasn’t the first time Aqua Ohio has helped the city with a clean up. To commemorate Earth Day, Aqua Ohio Ashtabula Division employees organized a beach cleanup April 13 at Walnut Beach Park.
The 12-person team started at the west end of the beach area and picked up refuse walking east to the far edge of Aqua’s property.
They collected about 200 pounds of trash — mostly plastics, aluminum cans and glass.
“Walnut Beach Park is directly adjacent to our water treatment plant and in close proximity to our intakes,” Bowers said. “I can’t think of a better location to do our part and help improve the community.”
Bowers said Lake Erie is Ashtabula County’s most precious resource.
Walnut Beach is open Memorial Day to Labor Day, offering visitors concessions, restrooms, a playground, lifeguards, and opportunities for bird watching.
Walnut Beach is at 1645 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula. For more information, call the city manager’s office at 440-992-7103.
