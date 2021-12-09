ASHTABULA — Aqua is nearing the completion of a $14 million project that updates the plant’s water treatment process for more efficient water treatment.
The project, which involved the construction of a new 7,264-square-foot mixing and settling building and a major interior renovation of another building, has been highly visible to Walnut Beach visitors.
“We expect the new equipment to be in service by the end of the week,” said Joe Flahiff, area manager. “While we still have some items to take care of, we’re proud to say our team completed the project on schedule and on budget.”
The water plant has served homes and businesses in the Ashtabula area since 1908, when it replaced a steam-driven raw water pumping station originally built in 1887. Today the plant treats and distributes about 5 million gallons of water per day to 13,903 service connections in the city and surrounding townships through Ashtabula County’s distribution system.
Key elements of the nearly finished project include:
• A new, dual-train, three-stage flocculation and sedimentation process in the new building, where silt and sediment from Lake Erie are more effectively removed.
• An interior rebuild of the existing1908 filtration building and the 230,000-gallon filtered water clearwell (a component of a municipal drinking water purification system), which improves the effectiveness of disinfection process.
• Decommissioning and removing two 1950’s-era clarifier tanks which are the large round, domed structures on the property.
“The key to the success of this design-build process is the capable, internal team here at Aqua and the professionals at the Great Lakes Construction Company, as well as their subcontractors,” said Nick Sanford, project engineer. “I’m especially proud of how this has all came together so well.”
