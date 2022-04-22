ASHTABULA — To commemorate Earth Day, Aqua Ohio Ashtabula Division employees organized a beach cleanup April 13 at Walnut Beach Park.
The 12-person team started at the west end of the beach area and picked up refuse walking east to the far edge of Aqua’s property.
They collected about 200 pounds of trash — mostly plastics, aluminum cans and glass.
“Walnut Beach Park is directly adjacent to our water treatment plant and in close proximity to our intakes,” said Bill Bowers, Aqua’s area manager. “I can’t think of a better location to do our part and help improve the community.”
Bowers said Lake Erie is Ashtabula County’s most precious resource.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that Aqua donated $1,000 for the Walnut Beach clean up.
Joe Flahiff, Aqua’s previous Ashtabula area manager, retired a few days before the cleanup but came out to lend a hand.
Walnut Beach is open Memorial Day to Labor Day, offering visitors concessions, restrooms, a playground, lifeguards, opportunities for bird watching and a row boat on the sand to take selfies in.
The western parts of the beach support a number of now-rare beach plants, including Inland Beach Pea, American Beach Grass, and Seaside Spurge.
A threatened insect, the Hairy-necked Tiger Beetle, also shows up on occasion.
Walnut Beach is at 1645 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula. For more information, call the city manager’s office at 440-992-7103.
