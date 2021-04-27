ASHTABULA — Michael J. Fox may be the most famous person living with Parkinson’s disease, but nearly 1 million other Americans are afflicted by this neurodegenerative disease.
Parkinson’s disease affects the body’s nervous system, specifically the part of the brain that produces dopamine, the chemical that governs our mood, ability concentrate and motor control.
“Parkinson’s disease is known for affecting the way a person moves – they may have tremors or shake; they may have difficulty getting up from a chair or take very small steps when starting to walk,” said Dr. Preetha Muthasamy, a neurologist with Ashtabula County Medical Center. “But Parkinson’s disease can also present itself with other symptoms such as slurred speech, memory disorders, anxiety and depression, or possibly dementia.”
Ohio has seen a steady increase in the number of people dying from Parkinson’s disease over the past few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year and a recent study showed it is often under-diagnosed. As more people become aware of the symptoms, it will be diagnosed earlier, which is good,” ACMC neurologist Dr. Stephen Selkirk said. “There is currently not a cure for Parkinson’s disease, but treatment options can help minimize the symptoms and extend a person’s quality of life.”
Studies have shown that men have a higher risk than women for developing Parkinson’s disease. Age does not seem to play a significant role in whether a person will get Parkinson’s disease and research has shown that fewer than 15 percent of those who have Parkinson’s disease have a family history of it.
“It is one of those disorders that has very subtle symptoms and they may not be noticeable right away. Symptoms like a body tremor or shaking may begin only on one side of the body, often in your hand or fingers. Patients may attribute the tremor to exercising or working too hard, stress, or not sleeping well. However, it is important that a person does not put off seeking an explanation for the tremors because early-detection of Parkinson’s disease is important to making a long-term treatment plan,” Selkirk said.
Together, the patient and neurologists develop a treatment plan that may include physical therapy, medication, or possibly life-changes related to diet, exercise, and sleep to alleviate symptoms. In its advanced stages, surgery may be an option - like deep-brain stimulation, intra-abdominal administration of medication through feeding tubes - or insertion of ports for medication or to alleviate symptoms.
“Patients have seen significant improvement in symptoms from starting a basic exercise program. This not only delays progression of symptoms, but has the added benefit of raising the dopamine levels, which improves mood and helps the person stay positive,” Muthusamy said.
If you exhibit any symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, contact your provider or schedule an appointment with an ACMC neurologist by calling 440-994-7544.
