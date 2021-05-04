SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Brant’s Apple Orchard is planning a May 15-16 event, celebrating the springtime beauty of its apple blossoms.
For more than 30 years, Brant’s, 4749 Dibble Road, has offered a fall destination for families and people of all ages. Usually, the orchard is only open to the public August to November, but this year owners, Brian and Jennifer Diehl, are trying something new. The orchard will be open May 15-16 for an Apple Blossom event.
Jennifer Diehl said she receives a lot of calls every May from photographers who want to come out and take picture of the trees in full blossom.
“Many families choose to have their family portraits taken at the orchard this time of the year,as well,” she said. “I thought, ‘Why should only a few individuals get to experience the beauty of our trees?’ We wanted to open up the orchard so many could enjoy the springtime beauty of the apple trees.”
During the blossom celebration, the market and bakery will be open with select items such as apple butters, syrups and other Brant’s products. The orchard will feature specialty frozen beverages, as well as apple cider donuts and a few of the special donut varieties.
Since the apples do not grow and mature until August, there will not be any apples or cider available until mid-August.
The orchard market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the items sell out May 15-16.
“It will be a great event to celebrate spring,” Jennifer Diehl said. “Hopefully, it will be an activity that can bring families outdoors and enjoying nature.”
For more information, check out Brant’s webpage at www.brantsappleorchard.com or call 1-440-224-0639.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.