Communities in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties are eligible for part of a $500 million in grant funds from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act fund.
“This is a fantastic investment in our communities that may lack the resources to bring innovative ideas to life,” State Senator Sandy O’Brien, whose district includes all of Ashtabula County, said in a press release. “The people of Appalachia know best what obstacles and community challenges they face, and these grant funds will help bridge the gap between ideas and action.”
Grant funds can be used for infrastructure, workforce and healthcare projects, according to information from the Ohio Department of Development. Entities must be within one of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties, and government and government-related entities, educational institutions and non-profits can be lead applicants for grant funds.
Grant projects should be designed to create transformational change and catalyse future development, according the ODOD’s website.
The grant funds will be able to be used for a pair of purposes.
A total of $30 million will be available for planning and technical assistance. The rest of the funds will go to implementing development projects, according to the press release.
UP to $50 million will be available in the first round of grants for development projects that can begin implementation within 90 days, and there is no cap on the development grants, but the total cost must be at least $1 million to be eligible, and projects must be completed by Oct. 31, 2026.
Grant applications are due on Dec. 9, with the first round of awards expected to be announced in early 2023, according to the ODOD’s website.
