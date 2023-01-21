KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is asking for the public's help in finding who dumped or threw four dogs out of a moving vehicle.
The dogs were found earlier this week in Orwell near Penniman Road.
"They have injuries to their legs and abrasions, like road rash — consistent with being thrown from a vehicle," APL Director Mary Glauser said. "They were dumped on a section of deserted road and a homeowner told us she heard a car muffler and then the dogs were there."
The injuries and the homeowner's statement led Glauser and her staff to believe the dogs were probably dumped, she said.
"The dogs are warm, safe and receiving medical care," she said.
Only 10 percent of dogs will find a permanent home. Around 3.9 million dogs are abandoned or given up to shelters each year, according to the ASPCA.
More than 70 percent of lost dogs with good identification, such as a county dog tag, can be reunited with their owners.
About 25 percent of dogs in shelters are purebreds.
Pet owners give up their dogs for various reasons, such as they lose their job, get divorced, move into a rental property that does not allow pets, have a baby, or develop allergies, according to the ASPCA.
According to Ohio Revised Code, no owner or keeper of a dog, cat, or other domestic animal, shall abandon such animal.
The penalty for abandoning an animal in Ohio faces a fourth-degree felony for the first offense and subsequent offenses are third-degree felonies. These felony offenses carry penalties of up to three years in prison, plus fines up to $10,000, according to Ohio law.
Anyone with information about the four dogs is asked to call the APL at 440-224-1222.
