ASHTABULA — City Council’s Community Development Committee meetings are going to the dogs (and cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and rats).
Mary Gonia-Glauser, executive director of the Animal Protective League in Kingsville Township, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s committee meeting held at the Municipal Building. She gave committee members an update on the status of the shelter and what’s new.
“[The shelter] is not fancy, but it is clean and it works for us,” said Gonia-Glauser, who took the reins in August 2020.
She shared several changes have occurred in the past two years:
• Animal enrichment.
“We work to reduce the stress,” she said. “We have blankets and curtains to cover cages to help cats and dogs adjust to shelter life.”
• If not adopted, cats and dogs are transferred out to another shelter after 30 days.
“We’ve decreased the numbers to 25-30 cats and 35-40 dogs,” she said. “We don’t euthanize unless there’s severe aggression or illness.”
• The shelter now has an in-house veterinarian team so all animals are spayed, neutered and micro-chipped on site.
• There’s a temperature-controlled room to store pet food.
• The shelter takes in rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and rats.
“We are working with area schools to take some of these small animals on loan to the classroom,” she said.
• There’s a special space for animals that are quarantined.
• The shelter has a part-time volunteer coordinator.
• They now provide low-cost services, such as spay, neuter and rabies shots.
Committee chairperson Jane Haines, who represents Ward 5, thanked Gonia-Glauser for coming to the meeting.
“That was an awesome presentation,” she said.
Gonia-Glauser said, “We are always looking for volunteers and leadership at the board level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.