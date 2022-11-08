ASHTABULA – With Veterans Day coming up this Friday, Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center founder Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga is dedicating himself to helping his military comrades.
Serving as a Marine flight surgeon inspired Garcia to create his nonprofit organization, the Purple Heart Project, to help fellow veterans.
“The Purple Heart Project at Apex allows me to combine my two passions of dermatology and military service,” he said. “It’s a way for us to give back to those who serve.”
The Purple Heart Project at Apex Dermatology offers complimentary laser scar revision to discharged veterans wounded in the line of duty.
Veterans can see if they qualify by filling out the questionnaire at https://www.apexskin.com/purpleheartproject/. Garcia-Zuazaga and his team review applications and contact potential candidates for in-office appointments to discuss the procedure and begin treatment.
The Purple Heart Project has assisted northeast Ohio veterans and inspired other dermatologists to create similar charitable organizations.
Garcia-Zuazaga said he believes helping others is an honor and encourages medical providers to become involved.
As part of the ongoing commitment, Apex Dermatology will be a sponsor of the Nov. 12 Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition Towpath Freedom 5K benefitting service personnel.
“Our providers at Apex focus on helping others and are dedicated to one important principle — transforming lives through healthy skin,” Garcia-Zuazaga said. “My colleagues readily join me in offering scar revision services to qualified wounded veterans.”
Since establishing Apex Dermatology in 2011, Garcia-Zuazaga searched for a means of combining his philanthropic spirit and medical skills.
Inspiration came from physicians treating Boston Marathon bombing victims at no cost. He realized complimentary scar revision would be the perfect merger of his dermatological training, military background, and community need.
Garcia-Zuazaga began offering scar revision to veterans informally through colleagues. Popularity grew quickly, and he officially founded The Purple Heart Project on Veteran’s Day in 2019.
To find out about laser scar revision or other dermatological services, call 833-279-SKIN or visit www.apexskin.com.
Apex Dermatology offers patients 12 locations, including an Ashtabula office, as well as same-day appointments, short wait times, and a staff that prioritizes patient experience.
