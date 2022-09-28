ASHTABULA — Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new office earlier this month, moving from a shared office to its own full-service clinic.
The new 3,500-square-foot office at 2141 Lake Ave. opened Sept. 6 and boasts the same capabilities the dermatology practice has at its other northeast Ohio locations, according to Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga, Apex founder and president.
To celebrate Ashtabula’s new office space, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Oct. 18.
Apex has been in Ashtabula for about a year through a shared office with Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Express Care.
The new Ashtabula office boasts a waiting room and about 12 exam rooms, some of which will be procedure rooms to offer Mohs Surgery, a specialized procedure to remove certain types of skin cancers. There’s also a lab, administrative area and break room.
Apex has two full-time providers seeing patients in Ashtabula.
In the future, Garcia-Zuazaga plans to add aesthetics services.
Now in its 11th year, Apex has grown to 12 locations and is in the midst of constructing an $8 million headquarters in Mayfield Heights at the corner of Landerbrook Drive and Cedar Road.
The Ashtabula office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 440-443-0442.
