ASHTABULA — Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
Apex Dermatology, 2141 Lake Ave., is looking to help decrease this risk by offering free skin screenings from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, May 1 in honor of Melanoma Monday.
Melanoma Monday occurs every year on the first Monday of May, which is also recognized as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to bring awareness to a preventable disease and encourage the public to get annual skin exams, and to educate on the warning signs of skin cancer.
Dr. Garcia-Zuazaga, the founder and president of Apex Dermatology, stresses the importance of early detection.
“Early skin cancer diagnosis saves lives,” he said. “It is vital to schedule regular, timely screenings to detect any changes or new lesions. You should also stay aware of any differences in your skin.”
Nearly all skin cancers can be cured if they are detected early. In between skin exams with your dermatologist, Garcia-Zuazaga asks patients to follow the ABCDEs of skin cancer prevention and continue to check their skin for any changes in the following: Asymmetrical shape, irregular Borders; changes in Color; large Diameter; and Evolving size, shape, and color.
Please remember, at home exams do not replace the need for a skin evaluation by a professional, he said.
Apex Dermatology’s free skin screenings are open to the public. You do not have to be a patient of the practice to participate.
To best serve as many patients as possible, these screenings will be offered at all 13 of Apex locations throughout Northeast Ohio.
For more information, visit https://www.apexskin.com/locations/. Appointments are limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. Call (833) 279-SKIN or visit apexskin.com/melanoma to secure your spot today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.