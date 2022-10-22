ASHTABULA — Northern Ohio-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new, expanded Ashtabula office.
The new facility, at 2141 Lake Ave., offers a waiting area, nine exam rooms, as well as a cutting-edge Mohs skin cancer surgery lab.
Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Apex on the grand opening of their new facility.
Apex Dermatology arrived in Ashtabula in 2020, but initially had a small clinic with three exam rooms in a shared space with ACMC. But it quickly became apparent that Ashtabula required a full-sized dermatology clinic.
Founder and CEO Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga said the new office will offer the community more options for advanced dermatological care.
“My goal has always been to provide easy access to expert dermatology care,” he said. “I am thrilled to offer Ashtabula residents the same medical services as our other 11 locations.”
Nurse Practitioners Kristina Petkovic and Melissa A. Vance will provide full-time care at the office, treating patients for a variety of skin concerns such as acne, psoriasis, skin cancer, and more.
Dr. Garcia and Dr. Alison Durham will perform Mohs skin cancer surgery for those diagnosed with skin cancer.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling 440-443-0442.
