CLEVELAND — Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center was recently honored at the 2022 Weatherhead 100 ceremony.
During the event, Apex learned that they ranked 17 out of 100 of the fastest growing companies in northeast Ohio.
The award recognizes an elite group of companies who are the best example of leadership, growth, and success in the region. Companies that make the list are recognized for their percent of revenue growth over the past five years.
“It’s an honor to be included on the list of the Weatherhead 100, and the team and I were thrilled to find out how high we made it on the list this year,” said Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga, founder and president. “We have a talented leadership group that works hard every day to keep us growing, and that allows the clinical team to do what they do best: transform lives through healthy skin.”
Garcia-Zuazaga was also recognized as a top executive by Northeast Ohio Corporate College Smart 50 for his outstanding ability to effectively build and lead Apex Dermatology and his positive impact on the local business growth.
“Our culture at Apex is driven from the top down with Dr. Garcia always focused on the key principles he started Apex with,” said Ruth Barnum, director of marketing. “He’s all about providing the best dermatology care possible and making it easy for patients in our area to access it. He leads by example as a practicing Mohs skin cancer surgeon and prioritizes both the patient and employee experience.”
The Apex team previously received the Weatherhead 100 award in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Dr. Garcia was honored by Northeast Ohio Smart 50 in 2018 and 2020, as well.
Apex Dermatology, a dermatology practice with 12 locations in northeast Ohio, including Ashtabula, specializes in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. For more information about Apex, visit www.apexskin.com or call (833) 279-7546.
