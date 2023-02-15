Staff report
The popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” will conduct an all-day appraisal event in at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron on June 6, as part of the series’ 28th production tour, according to a press release from the show.
At the event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectables, according to the release.
“Holding events at properties like Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens provides an enriching experience for our guests and audiences that they may otherwise miss,” Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko said in the release.
“Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to learn about meaningful history and cultures across our country.”
Three episodes will be created from the stop in Akron, one of five cities the show will be stopping in over a three month span.
The production events will follow the show’s COVID-19 policies, with most of the appraisals and filming taking place outside.
Admission is free but tickets are required. Fans can register to win a pair of free tickets per household at pbs.org/roadshowtickets, according to the release.
The deadline to register is Monday, March 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
The episodes filmed in Akron will air in 2024.
