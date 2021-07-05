WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Antique engine enthusiasts were out in force on Saturday as the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club show got rolling after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Crazy,” was the one word description Ruth Lazor, ACAEC membership secretary, provided regarding how the show was going early Saturday afternoon.
“Our parking lot was full by 10:30 [a.m.],” She said. Lazor said people were parking in another lot on the north side of the property and visitors were finding parking wherever they could.
“People just want to get out,” Lazor said. The annual event draws people from all over the country to check out the engines and soak in the history of the nation through the small engines that helped run American agriculture.
The weekend got off a little slow on Friday morning as a late morning shower sent people scattering and reduced temperatures significantly. “I sold a lot of sweatshirts,” Lazor said.
After a year off, the club’s pipeline worked to get the word out. “We have close to 700 members. Information went to them and they spread the word,” she said.
The grounds had two new additions for the event with an expanded kitchen at the concession area and a new building to house new equipment that was donated to the organization.
Wayne McCafferty, of Atlantic, Pa., can’t get enough of antique engines and the people they draw to shows throughout the region. He said he has a truck on exhibition this weekend and uses a small tractor to get around the engine club grounds.
McCafferty, 81, said he has been around the engines all his life and loves going to shows. “I enjoy the people,” he said.
Kevin Squibbs, of Kinsman, was spreading the message of antique engines by giving his young son a ride on his engine. He said the family was honoring his grandfather during the weekend and he hopes to pass his love for the antique engines on to his young son Joseph.
Reese Shillace of Lenox Township said he loves “everything” about the weekend and was getting in line for the tractor parade.
