WAYNE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club is revving up for its 41st show, slated for July 7-9.
This year, the show will feature Massey-Harris/Massey Ferguson tractors and engines, as well as displays, food, a flea market, crafts and several museums.
The grounds, 4026 Route 322, will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9.
A $5 donation will be collected at the gate. Exhibitors and club members get in free.
Engine enthusiasts like to arrive early to beat the afternoon heat and get first dibs on the large, on-site flea market or stake out the best spots to watch the tractor pull.
The annual event draws people from all over the country, according to club members.
The Antique Engine Club, an all-volunteer organization of about 700 members, conducts several work days to get the grounds ready for the upcoming show, one of the biggest of its kind in northeast Ohio.
Club members and other volunteers have been busy restoring old farm equipment. Buildings that house vintage equipment, some of which is operating, will be open for visitors. There are two antique equipment buildings on the south end of the grounds.
One building boasts a large display of farm equipment from the time of hand planting and harvesting crops to the more modern times.
Gasoline engines of various kinds and sizes will be on display. Some are usually running during the show.
Two railroad stations, old household furnishings and an early dentist’s office will be on display.
Dinner bell meals are always popular with attendees, especially the homemade pies. A recently remodeled kitchen was designed to handle the big crowds.
Any profits made from previous shows and events goes back into improvements to the grounds.
A restored school building will be open with a teacher on hand to talk about school days of long ago. The country store will be open with old-fashioned candies available to buy. It also includes an old-fashioned coffee mill.
The blacksmith will be at his shop pounding out wrought iron items. A saw mill will also be in operation at times.
Want to go to the show? Set your GPS for 4026 Route 322, Wayne, Ohio 44093.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.